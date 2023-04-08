Whittier Trust Co. Has $181,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.