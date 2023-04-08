Whittier Trust Co. Has $191,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 245.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

