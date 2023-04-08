Whittier Trust Co. Has $196,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $308.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

