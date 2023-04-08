Whittier Trust Co. Has $230,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $42.84 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.