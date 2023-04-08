Whittier Trust Co. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

