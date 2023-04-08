Whittier Trust Co. Has $279,000 Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLK opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

