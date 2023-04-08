Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 433.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.43. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

