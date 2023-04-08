Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

