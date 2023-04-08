Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $451.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.04. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

