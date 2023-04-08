Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 13,160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $285.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

