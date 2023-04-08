Whittier Trust Co. Invests $204,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,146,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 305,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 201,048 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 276,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,553,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.81 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

