Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

