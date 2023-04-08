Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 194,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Centene by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Centene by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Centene
In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Centene Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.