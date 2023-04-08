Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Down 0.5 %

Ichor stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ichor in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

