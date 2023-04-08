Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

