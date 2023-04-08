Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,246,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,002,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

