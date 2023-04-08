Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after buying an additional 397,089 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 322,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

J stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

