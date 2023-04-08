Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $40,000 Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

