Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

