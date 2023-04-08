Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 545.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

