Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 290.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Snowflake by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Snowflake by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $145.68 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.