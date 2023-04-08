Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $121.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.