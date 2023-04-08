Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.