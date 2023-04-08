Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Edison International by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 639,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

