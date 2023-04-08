Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $208,601,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

