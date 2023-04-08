Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 150 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

