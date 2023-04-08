Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,926 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2,093.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.