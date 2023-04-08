Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 409 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

LHX opened at $197.01 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.49.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

