Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 316,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ESGU stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.