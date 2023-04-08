Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.