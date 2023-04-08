Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Waters by 18.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.