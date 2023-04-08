Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HELE. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

