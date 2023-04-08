Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 922,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Paper Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

NYSE:IP opened at $35.78 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

