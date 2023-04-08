Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,734,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

AZPN stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 213.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

