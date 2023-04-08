Whittier Trust Co. Sells 16,674 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Haleon by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

