Whittier Trust Co. Sells 263 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 759.7% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 266,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,230,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $18,734,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

