Whittier Trust Co. Sells 269 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AGCO by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 316,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $118.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

