Whittier Trust Co. Sells 32 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDG opened at $724.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $732.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.