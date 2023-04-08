Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,458 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $256,580,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $29.43 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

