Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,414 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 87.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.