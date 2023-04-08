Whittier Trust Co. Sells 544 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $110.97 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

