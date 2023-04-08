Whittier Trust Co. Sells 700 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Relx in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $32.79 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.466 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

