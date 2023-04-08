Whittier Trust Co. Sells 783 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.