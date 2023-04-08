Whittier Trust Co. Sells 950 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alibaba Group

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.