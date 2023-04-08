Whittier Trust Co. Takes $194,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $117.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $127.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.