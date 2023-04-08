Whittier Trust Co. Takes $220,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

