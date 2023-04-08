Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Expedia Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 20,586 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Expedia Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,603 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Expedia Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $91.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $196.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

