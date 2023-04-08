Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 45.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,249 shares of company stock worth $4,924,271. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

NYSE:WK opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

