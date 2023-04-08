WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 10.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

