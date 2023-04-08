WT Wealth Management Sells 4,361 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.00.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

